Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets are in Calgary tonight for a faceoff against a Calgary Flames team going through a bit of a mid-season overhaul. Here is your game day preview!

Calgary Flames (21-21-5, 47 pts) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (14-23-9, 37 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (5-5-0) Columbus (3-5-2)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, ESPN+

Trends & Talking Points

Kylington Returns

After a 20-month hiatus from the game, Oliver Kylington will return to NHL play following a long journey attending to his mental health. What else is there to say but “Wow.”

Game one of “Shilly’s” return will be with less than 24 hours’ notice. Here’s hoping he has fun.

Farewell Ruzicka

Former fourth round pick Adam Ruzicka was claimed off waivers this morning by the Arizona Coyotes.

The writing had been on the wall for some time after only posting three goals and six assists in 39 appearances in 2023-2024. The true turning point came on Oct. 24, 2023, when the 24-year-old Slovak received a questionable hit from Rangers winger Jimmy Vesey.

Adam Ruzicka got banged up on this hit from Jimmy Vesey. pic.twitter.com/gcI5drIqXP — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) October 25, 2023

Ruzicka took four games off before returning on Nov. 9 – only 14 days total. His production slowed to a mere goal and four assists in the following 32 games.

Points Per Game: Adam Ruzicka in 2023-2024

Oct. 11 to Oct. 24: 0.57

Nov. 7 to Jan. 24: 0.15

Goodbye Nick

Defenceman Nick DeSimone was also claimed off waivers today. Nick heads the New Jersey Devils organization who have blue liners Dougie Hamilton on LTIR and Cal Foote taking a leave of absence.

Last season DeSimone scored eight goals and 46 points in 65 games for the Wranglers. The 6-foot-2 defender recorded a goal and four assists in 23 games with the Flames this season.

Bad Blood?



Tonight’s opposition, the Columbus Blue Jackets, have lost five of their last six and may be starting the game in a foul mood. Who remembers the last time these teams met?

Andersson catches Laine with a hit in the dying seconds of the game. pic.twitter.com/VvpTXylYYU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2023

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Sharangovich

Zary-Kadri-Coronato

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Greer-Schwindt-Klapka

Weegar-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Kylington-Oesterle

Markstrom

Vladar

Columbus Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Gaudreau-Sillinger-Chinakhov

Fantilli-Jenner-Roslovic

Johnson-Voronkov-Marchenko

Texier-Kuraly-Danforth

Severson-Boqvist

Provorov-Peeke

Bean-Gudbranson

Merzlikins

Tarasov