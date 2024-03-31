Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

One example of that? One former Flames star defenceman’s season is cooked – and it’s not Nick DeSimone. [Devils Star Defenseman ‘Probably’ Won’t Return this Season]

Calgary Hockey Now

Defenceman Joel Hanley was involved in what may be the best fight of the 2023-2024 Flames regular season. [Flames Defenceman THROWS DOWN Against Australian NHL Forward]

Analyzing some strange trends surrounding Calgary Flames losing streaks. [Huska’s Calgary Flames Have an Always Darkest Before the Dawn Complex]

Other Flames Daily News

Calgary Herald: Todd Button, Calgary’s director of amateur scouting, goes into where the Flames have improved over the last decade when it comes to identifying talent. [Big draft ahead, Flames’ top scout believes team is better positioned to hit on picks than a decade ago]

Sportsnet: Winger Andrew Mangiapane remains out of the lineup with a mystery injury. [Calgary Flames’ Andrew Mangiapane out of lineup vs. Los Angeles Kings]

Around the NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Considered the backup goaltender for most of the season, head coach Patrick Roy is putting the Islanders’ playoff hopes on the shoulders of 35-year-old Semyon Varlamov. [Islanders Hoping Backup Varlamov Keeps Them Alive: “He Deserves To Start”]

Montreal Hockey Now: Kaiden Guhle will serve one game after brutalizing Flyers forward Travis Konecny. Highlights of the incident and analysis by Marc Dumont. [Montreal Canadiens Defenceman Suspended For One Game]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Two Pittsburgh defencemen are forming a bit of a Bash Brothers dynamic on the Penguins down the stretch. [Let’s Get Physical: These Two Penguins Defensemen Like to Hit]

San Jose Hockey Now: It’s been a tough season for the Sharks in San Jose? How tough? Well, just read the title of this one. [Sharks Locker Room: What Does San Jose Have To Do To Avoid Being Worst Team of Cap Era?]

Boston Hockey Now: Jimmy Murphy talks to an NHL scout about the Bruins tenacious, physical style of play. [NHL Scout: ‘Bruins Are In Tough No Matter Who They Play”]

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers are getting their top defenceman back into the lineup. Full analysis. [Flyers’ Top Defenseman Returns to Lineup; What it Means]