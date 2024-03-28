The Calgary Flames finish out a two-game road trip tonight in St. Louis when they play a Blues team who have found themselves suddenly in hot pursuit of a Western Conference Wildcard spot. Can the Flames kick their losing streak and play the role of spoiler? Here is your game day preview!

Calgary Flames (33-33-5, 71 pts) vs St. Louis Blues (38-30-4, 80 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (3-7-0) St. Louis (6-3-1)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN+

Snakebitten

The last four games haven’t been particularly fun for members of the Calgary Flames. AJ Greer, Brayden Pachal, Kevin Rooney, and MacKenzie Weegar have led the Flames in production since March 18 with two points apiece. Notable offensive producers Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich, Jonathan Huberdeau, Blake Coleman, and Andrew Mangiapane have a total of three points between the five of them.

In the case of Mangiapane, there may be an explanation. The forward will miss tonight and is listed as day-to-day.

Possible Rally

Despite a bit of a dark cloud hanging over the players and coaching staff, CHN did a deep dive on recurring trends during Calgary’s 11 losing streaks this season. The Flames tend to end their losing streaks on sour notes against basement teams. If a 4-1 loss against the 31st-place Chicago Blackhawks isn’t considered a sour note; perhaps you need to check your palate.

Flames Beaters

Much like Chicago on Tuesday, St. Louis enters tonight’s game with a 1-3-1 record against Calgary since the beginning of the 2022-2023 regular season. Jordan Kyrou and Rob Thomas have six points in five games against the Flames over that time. Blues 1A goaltender Jordan Binnington, who is pegged to start tonight, has a 2-0-0 record over that span to go with a .909 save percentage and a 2.99 goals against average.

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Lines will be updated at warmups. Defenceman Oliver Kylington is a game-time decision.

Zary-Kadri-Pospisil

Coronato-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko

Greer-Rooney-Hunt



Kylington-Andersson

Weegar-Miromanov

Okhotiuk-Pachal

Wolf

Markstrom

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Buchnevich-Thomas-Neighbours

Saad-Schenn-Kyrou

Bolduc-Hayes-Toropchenko

Walker-Dean-Kapanen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Kessel

Perunovich-Faulk

Binnington

Hofer

