The Calgary Flames kick off a set of back-to-back matinee games this afternoon against Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and the red hot Florida Panthers. Here is your game day preview!

Calgary Flames (31-26-5, 67 pts) vs Florida Panthers (43-17-4, 90 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Florida (8-2-0)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN+

Changes are Falling

With Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin shipped out, the Flames blue line has been doing a bit of a shuffle in order to adjust to the missing second pairing.

The results so far? A team more reliant on counterpunching. Despite being outchances 45-34 at even strength against Tampa on Thursday evening, the Flames outpunched the Lightning in high quality chances to a 10-9 tune.

Leaning back and relying on mistakes by the opposition will become a greater theme as the team trades out talent and the season presses on.

Also along the theme of change is the Flames debut of offensive defenceman Daniil Miromanov, who is expected to play alongside Oliver Kylington this afternoon.

Maintaining Momentum

The Flames record since Dec. 9:

Four losses

Three wins

Two losses

Three wins

Two losses

Four wins

Four losses

Four wins

Three losses

Five wins

One loss

One win

While it’s refreshing to see the Flames break the trend of extending winning or losing streaks, tonight serves as an opportunity to build on the positives as the stretch drive begins.

Hot combo

Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau have been a scourge upon opposing teams of late. The Belarusian Sharangovich has five goals and seven points in his last four games. Huberdeau has found some of his once-lost passing magic and has six assists in his last five – Including this beautiful pass against the Lightning.

Jonathan Huberdeau finds Yegor Sharangovich with a beautiful pass! 2-1 Flames!#Flames | #GoBolts

🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/1Et5Q47Zkj — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) March 8, 2024

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

22 Jakob Pelletier // 91 Nazem Kadri // 96 Andrei Kuzmenko

10 Jonathan Huberdeau // 17 Yegor Sharangovich // 27 Matt Coronato

88 Andrew Mangiapane // 11 Mikael Backlund // 20 Blake Coleman

71 Walker Duehr // 21 Kevin Rooney // 15 Dryden Hunt

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 4 Rasmus Andersson

58 Oliver Kylington // 62 Daniil Miromanov

94 Brayden Pachal // 44 Joel Hanley

25 Jacob Markstrom

80 Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)

Suspended: Martin Pospisil

Florida Panthers Projected Lineup

10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues

21 Nick Cousins // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg

41 Gustav Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov



41 Anthony Stolarz

72 Sergei Bobrovsky



Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: None

