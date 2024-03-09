Connect with us

Calgary Flames

Miromanov’s Debut: Flames-Panthers Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch

Published

7 hours ago

on

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames kick off a set of back-to-back matinee games this afternoon against Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and the red hot Florida Panthers. Here is your game day preview! 

Calgary Flames (31-26-5, 67 pts) vs Florida Panthers (43-17-4, 90 pts)        

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Florida (8-2-0)        

Time: 2:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.         

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN+ 

 

Changes are Falling 

With Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin shipped out, the Flames blue line has been doing a bit of a shuffle in order to adjust to the missing second pairing.  

The results so far? A team more reliant on counterpunching. Despite being outchances 45-34 at even strength against Tampa on Thursday evening, the Flames outpunched the Lightning in high quality chances to a 10-9 tune. 

Leaning back and relying on mistakes by the opposition will become a greater theme as the team trades out talent and the season presses on.

Also along the theme of change is the Flames debut of offensive defenceman Daniil Miromanov, who is expected to play alongside Oliver Kylington this afternoon.

 

Maintaining Momentum 

The Flames record since Dec. 9: 

Four losses
Three wins
Two losses
Three wins
Two losses
Four wins
Four losses
Four wins
Three losses
Five wins
One loss
One win 

While it’s refreshing to see the Flames break the trend of extending winning or losing streaks, tonight serves as an opportunity to build on the positives as the stretch drive begins. 

 

Hot combo 

Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau have been a scourge upon opposing teams of late. The Belarusian Sharangovich has five goals and seven points in his last four games. Huberdeau has found some of his once-lost passing magic and has six assists in his last five – Including this beautiful pass against the Lightning.  

 

 

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup 

22 Jakob Pelletier // 91 Nazem Kadri // 96 Andrei Kuzmenko 

10 Jonathan Huberdeau // 17  Yegor Sharangovich // 27 Matt Coronato 

88 Andrew Mangiapane // 11 Mikael Backlund // 20 Blake Coleman 

71 Walker Duehr // 21 Kevin Rooney // 15 Dryden Hunt 

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 4 Rasmus Andersson 

58 Oliver Kylington // 62 Daniil Miromanov 

94 Brayden Pachal // 44 Joel Hanley 

25 Jacob Markstrom 

80 Dan Vladar

 

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Dennis Gilbert 

Injured: Connor Zary (upper body) 

Suspended: Martin Pospisil 

 

Florida Panthers Projected Lineup 

10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart 

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk 

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues 

21 Nick Cousins // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg 

41 Gustav Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad 

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour 

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
 

41 Anthony Stolarz 

72 Sergei Bobrovsky
 

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot 

Injured: None 

 

Miromanov

(AP Photo/Ian Maule)

 

