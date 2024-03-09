Calgary Flames
Miromanov’s Debut: Flames-Panthers Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch
The Calgary Flames kick off a set of back-to-back matinee games this afternoon against Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and the red hot Florida Panthers. Here is your game day preview!
Calgary Flames (31-26-5, 67 pts) vs Florida Panthers (43-17-4, 90 pts)
Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Florida (8-2-0)
Time: 2:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN+
Changes are Falling
With Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin shipped out, the Flames blue line has been doing a bit of a shuffle in order to adjust to the missing second pairing.
The results so far? A team more reliant on counterpunching. Despite being outchances 45-34 at even strength against Tampa on Thursday evening, the Flames outpunched the Lightning in high quality chances to a 10-9 tune.
Leaning back and relying on mistakes by the opposition will become a greater theme as the team trades out talent and the season presses on.
Also along the theme of change is the Flames debut of offensive defenceman Daniil Miromanov, who is expected to play alongside Oliver Kylington this afternoon.
Maintaining Momentum
The Flames record since Dec. 9:
Four losses
Three wins
Two losses
Three wins
Two losses
Four wins
Four losses
Four wins
Three losses
Five wins
One loss
One win
While it’s refreshing to see the Flames break the trend of extending winning or losing streaks, tonight serves as an opportunity to build on the positives as the stretch drive begins.
Hot combo
Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau have been a scourge upon opposing teams of late. The Belarusian Sharangovich has five goals and seven points in his last four games. Huberdeau has found some of his once-lost passing magic and has six assists in his last five – Including this beautiful pass against the Lightning.
Jonathan Huberdeau finds Yegor Sharangovich with a beautiful pass!
2-1 Flames!#Flames | #GoBolts
🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/1Et5Q47Zkj
— Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) March 8, 2024
Calgary Flames Projected Lineup
22 Jakob Pelletier // 91 Nazem Kadri // 96 Andrei Kuzmenko
10 Jonathan Huberdeau // 17 Yegor Sharangovich // 27 Matt Coronato
88 Andrew Mangiapane // 11 Mikael Backlund // 20 Blake Coleman
71 Walker Duehr // 21 Kevin Rooney // 15 Dryden Hunt
52 MacKenzie Weegar // 4 Rasmus Andersson
58 Oliver Kylington // 62 Daniil Miromanov
94 Brayden Pachal // 44 Joel Hanley
25 Jacob Markstrom
80 Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)
Suspended: Martin Pospisil
Florida Panthers Projected Lineup
10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
21 Nick Cousins // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg
41 Gustav Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
41 Anthony Stolarz
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: None
