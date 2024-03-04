The Calgary Flames will attempt to make it six in a row tonight against a Seattle Kraken team that has suddenly found themselves as sellers on the NHL trade market. Here is a catch-up on storylines to keep an eye on heading into the game.

Calgary Flames (30-25-5, 65 pts) vs Seattle Kraken (26-23-11, 63 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (7-3-0) Seattle (5-4-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, ROOT SPORTS, ESPN+

Wennberg Healthy Scratched

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol made waves this afternoon, announcing that center Alex Wennberg would be a healthy scratch tonight due to trade related reasons.

Typically deployed on the second line, odds are solid that the Colorado Avalanche is one of the bidders for the 29-year-old Swede. Wennberg has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 60 games this season. Originally drafted by Columbus, Alex has been with the Kraken for almost three seasons since being selected in the 2021 Seattle expansion draft.

The #SeaKraken are still working through their trade options while holding Alex Wennberg out of tonight’s game as a precaution. The #NYR and #Avs are among the teams who have shown interest in Wennberg. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 4, 2024

Four Point games

Twenty-two games remain on the Flames schedule. Directly above them in the standings is the Nashville Predators, who hold a seven-point lead (72 points) and the final Wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Two points behind Calgary is the Seattle Kraken. A win tonight would put them tied at 65 points with the Flames and Blues.

Gaining seven points may be too tall of a task for the Flames, but games like these will have ripple effects when the 2024 NHL Entry Draft rolls around on June 28.

Feeding Frenzy

Well timed for the stretch drive, Calgary’s top two centers come into tonight red hot. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals in his last two games, including the game-winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Nazem Kadri has been on an equally, if not more, impressive heater with five goals and seven points in his last five games.

Nazem Kadri scores the nicest goal of the Flames season! Holy!#Flames | #LetsGoPens

📽️: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/lx2ABxCv3V — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) March 3, 2024

Matty Callup

21-year-old Matthew Coronato was recalled from the AHL Wranglers this morning. It looks like he’ll watch this one from the sidelines.

The 5-foot-10 winger has four points in his last four games with the Wranglers.

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Kuzmenko-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Hunt

Pelletier-Rooney-Duehr

Hanifin-Weegar

Kylington-Andersson

Oesterle-Pachal

Markstrom

Vladar

Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup

Tatar-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-McCann-Bjorkstrand

Tolvanen-Gourde-Burakovsky

Tanev-Kartye-Yamamoto

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Dumoulin-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow and @Trevor_Neufeld