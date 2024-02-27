Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng got an inside scoop on defenceman Mario Ferraro’s trade status on Monday. “Everybody is tradable.” [AGENT: Sharks Aren’t Actively Shopping Ferraro]



Calgary Hockey Now

The Flames have a major offensive weapon returning to play for the Wranglers. [Return of Star Wranglers Defenceman Provides Options for Flames on the Blue Line]

-Calgary born Matt Rempe is taking on all comers over his first five NHL games. The results? Three fights, two points, four minutes per night. [Calgary Born Rookie Making a Case for Top NHL Heavyweight]

-Five potential trade targets in a Chris Tanev trade. [Potential Trade Targets on Five Confirmed Bidders for Chris Tanev]



Other Flames Daily News

TSN: Pending UFA defenceman Noah Hanifin is keeping it simple amid a storm of trade speculation. [Flames’ Hanifin tunes out trade rumours in win over Oilers]

Calgary Herald: Scoring the game-winner over the Oilers on Saturday, Dryden Hunt intends to make the most of his second stint with the Flames in 2023-2024. [Flames Notes: Dryden Hunt hoping to capitalize on latest audition]

Around the NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Time is running out for Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald to make a move to save the season. [Devils GM Time to Act Past Due]

Colorado Hockey Now: The NHLPA announced today that Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to resume practicing with the Avalanche. [Valeri Nichushkin Cleared To Return To Avalanche]

The Score: Deadline needs across the NHL. [NHL Power Rankings: Each team’s biggest deadline need]

TSN: What is it going to cost to acquire Vladimir Tarasenko at the deadline? [Countdown to TradeCentre: The price for Tarasenko]

