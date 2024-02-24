Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, the Nashville Predators are trying to pry Dawson Mercer out of New Jersey and theyre offering star goaltender Juuse Saros as the return. General manager Tom Fitzgerald isn’t a fan of letting go of the 22-year-old Newfoundlander. [Report: Insider Believes Devils Trade Offers for Dawson Mercer Turned Down]

Calgary Hockey Now

Former Flame Adam Ruzicka is out of a job after posting a video of himself, well, doing things that he shouldn’t be doing. [Coyotes Moving On from Former Flame Adam Ruzicka After Video of Illegal Drug Use Breaks]

-Elliotte Friedman confirmed five suitors bidding on Chris Tanev in his 32 Thoughts column. CHN identifies a suitable return from each team. [Potential Trade Targets on Five Confirmed Bidders for Chris Tanev]



-There are some strange tendencies following the Calgary Flames in 2023-2024. [Four Odd Trends Contributing to the Calgary Flames’ Struggle with .500]



Other Flames Daily News

-Round three of the Battle of Alberta is on tap tonight. Members of the Flames are looking forward to it. [Flames relishing shot at revenge in latest Battle of Alberta vs. Oilers]

-Connor Zary would like to move to center at some point. For now, the Flames are utilizing his versatility. [Centre? Left wing? Connor Zary’s versatility should make him an option at both]

Around the NHL

The Devils-Rangers game got ugly on Thursday. Rookie Matt Rempe turned heads with a thunderous check to the head of Devils forward Nathan Bastien. [Rangers Matt Rempe Won’t Face Further Discipline for Illegal Hit on Devils Nathan Bastian]

-Flyers head coach John Tortorella has high praise for Travis Konecny. To the point of comparing him to an elite star forward from one of his former squads. [Flyers’ Tortorella Compares Travis Konecny to Artemi Panarin]

-Former Flame Matthew Tkachuk will miss time after finding himself in the receiving end of an Andrei Svechnikov hit. [Tkachuk, Forsling Leave Florida Panthers Game in First at Carolina]



-Penguins forward Reilly Smith has become a hot commodity on the trade market. [LeBrun Says Teams Interested in Reilly Smith; Penguins Listening on Many]

