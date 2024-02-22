Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

Calgary Hockey Now

-A common narrative circulating the Flames fanbase is that losses to basement teams is what is keeping the team out of the playoff picture. While Chicago and Columbus remain as problems for Calgary, their middle-standings peers are the true issue. [Four Odd Trends Contributing to the Calgary Flames’ Struggle with .500]

-The Flames still only have one player in the current lineup with a fighting major recorded in 2023-2024 – and it’s not who you would expect. [Do the Calgary Flames Have a Toughness Problem?]



Other Flames Daily News

-Elliotte Friedman dropped a new 32 Thoughts piece. Flames info abundant. [32 Thoughts: Will Kyle Dubas shake up the Pittsburgh Penguins?]

-Coaches, players, management – the entire Flames organization isn’t giving up on stealing a playoff spot. Even if fans have written off this season. [Flames not giving up on playoffs, even if rest of world writes them off]

-Luke Gazdic, Frank Seravalli, and Tyler Yaremchuk make a case for the Flames keeping Jacob Markstrom. [The case for the Calgary Flames holding on to Jacob Markstrom]

-Oliver Kylington remains a bright spot among a tumultuous season. [‘He’s gone through a lot’: Kylington’s goal gives Flames reason to cheer]

Around the NHL

-The Ducks are taking calls on Trevor Zegras. Would Montreal be a fit? [Trevor Zegras on the Montreal Canadiens’ Radar]

-Former Flames Mark Jankowski is having a strong season in the AHL with 47 points in 40 games. Good for third place in scoring across the League. The 2012 first round pick was sent down and then recalled within 24 hours on Sunday-Monday. A shrewd move in terms of cap management. [Why Predators Reassigned Then Recalled Mark Jankowski 24 Hours Apart]



-Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas addressed the media about Jake Guentzel, roster flexibility and a potential shakeup trade. [Dubas Presser: Guentzel’s Future, Shakeup Trade, and the Rebuild Plans]

-Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett have formed a dynamic duo in Florida. Oof. Colby Guy has analysis. [Tkachuk and Bennett: A Dynamic Duo for the Florida Panthers]

-Hampus Lindholm is skipping the Bruins road trip due to an injury. Does that mean Boston will pull off a move for a left-side defenceman sooner rather than later? [Lindholm Not On Bruins’ Road Trip, Week-To-Week]

-A rumored landing spot for Noah Hanifin, here are the trade needs of the Vegas Golden Knights as the games become more important. [Golden Knights: Healthy Goalies and Other Needs Down the Stretch]



-Connor Bedard is tearing up the league once again – despite his team struggling to find their way into the win column. [Connor Bedard Is On Fire Even as the Blackhawks Struggle]

