Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, Flames assistant general manager Dave Nonis was scouting the Tampa-Boston game on Tuesday. Jimmy Murphy provides an insider breakdown.

Calgary Hockey Now

-With three critical injuries in their last three games against Calgary; have the Rangers exposed a key weakness in the Flames roster?



-Scott Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now does a fantastic job of summarizing the Jacob Markstrom trade holdup – as well as bringing in a few insider accounts of what is going on between the Devils and Flames management groups.

Other Flames Daily News

-Oliver Kylington sheds light on his battle for mental wellness. Strap in for a very real, very emotional reflection from the Flames defenceman.



-A deep dive into the character of waiver claim Brayden Pachal. Interviews with former mentors galore. Wes Gilbertson does great work on this one.



-Nazem Kadri is proud of his ability to draw penalties. As a former Disturber in Junior, this author can’t help but relate. Daniel Austin has more.

Around the NHL

-Jason Moser gets a market update from Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams as well as where the executive stands on team leading scorer Casey Mittelstadt.

-Morgan Frost of the Philidelphia Flyers is currently outperforming several of the NHL’s top centers.



-Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now may be the most underrated reporter in the business. His interview with Anthony Duclair is a five-star read. A subscription to SJHN is fully worth it for its player access.

-RYAN LOMBERG ALERT – The Flames may have missed out on utilizing the unique Disturber, but he’s flourishing in Florida. George Richards breaks down his impact.

-Evgeni Malkin is slowing down. The dynamic star center reflects on how he needs to adjust to that.