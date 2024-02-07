Scrappy Slovakian forward Martin Pospisil was signed to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday evening to the tune of a $1,000,000 annual average salary and a total of $2,000,000.

Pospisil has four goals and seven assists in 34 games this season with the Flames.

The line of Zary-Kadri-Pospisil has outscored the opposition 14-4 at even strength for a 77.8% on-ice differential. That percentage ranks the line 9th league-wide.

Per MoneyPuck’s data modeling, the line of Zary-Kadri-Pospisil ranks 25th in the league in expected goals percentage at 58.9%. Martin Pospisil brings a rare mix of speed and grit and frequently leads to open space as the three transition up the ice and into the offensive zone.

The 2018 fourth round pick has battled a history of concussions in order to solidify a spot in the top six this season. The 24-year-old most recently received a game misconduct for a crosscheck to the face of Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand.