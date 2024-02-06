Rookie general manager Craig Conroy has once again struck gold in acquiring young talent from around the NHL. This time, it was in the form of Russian forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who has established instant chemistry with creative passing Jonathan Huberdeau. Take a look at their early first period power play marker. Huberdeau picked up a primary assist on the play.

Andrei Kuzmenko opens up the scoring in his Flames debut with a great shot on the power play!#Flames pic.twitter.com/0jvCuVsNYr — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 7, 2024

Huge news for a Calgary Flames team quickly evolving their roster with eyes on the future. Flames fans may have an electric reason to tune in to games of their favorite team.