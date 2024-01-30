Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, and check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, Flyers blue chip prospect Matvei Mitchkov is having a rough season. Rough. Following a bout with pneumonia, Mitchkov was benched for the third period on Jan. 29 after going -4 through 40 minutes against Kunlun Red Star.

Flames Daily Roundup

Calgary Hockey Now

-Chris Tanev is generating a ton of interest around the NHL. Maybe it’s time for Flames general manager Craig Conroy to consider keeping him around to foster the blue line.

-Calgary has a sparkling 1-3-1 record against Chicago since October 2022. Is that acceptable?

-A questionable hit from Jimmy Vesey may have sent Adam Ruzicka on a spiral that has landed the Slovak on the Arizona Coyotes.

Other Flames Daily News

-Former Calgary Flame Kerby Rychel took a shot at the Columbus Blue Jackets yesterday regarding their development of 2022 sixth overall pick David Jiricek.

Check out this now deleted tweet from ex #cbj Kerby Rychel. pic.twitter.com/nvK6opCuBZ — Jason Newland™️ (@F1RETHECANNON) January 29, 2024

Picked 19th overall in 2013, Rychel pushed for a full time NHL role between 2014 and 2019. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound power forward averaged only 9:30 in 32 games for the Blue Jackets in 2015-2016. Kerby played a mere nine games beyond that campaign between stints with the Blue Jackets, Canadiens, and Flames.

Danny Austin and Wes Gilbertson talk about the Flames season so far.

Where in the first round should Tij Iginla get selected? The Win Column asks the fans.

AJ Greer will miss eight weeks with a fractured foot. That turn of fortune keeps the hardliner in Calgary past the trade deadline.

The Flames stumbled into the All Star break going 1-3-0 in their last four.





Around the NHL

-Marc Dumont breaks down Montreal’s marketable deadline assets heading towards the March 8 trade deadline.

-Evan Rawal talks to several Avalanche players about the difference in travel that Western Conference teams have to deal with. The words “drastically different” came up.

-A rookie on the Flyers is garnering Selke consideration.

-The 2023-2024 New Jersey Devils and goalie problems? Yes, things keep getting worse.

-The addition of Zach Parise might take Colorado out of the running for the services of Elias Lindholm.