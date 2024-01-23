The Calgary Flames will attempt to rebound from an unlucky 3-1 loss to their archrival Edmonton Oilers tonight against a Blues team struggling to find a rhythm. Here is your game day preview!

Calgary Flames (21-20-5, 47 pts) vs St. Louis Blues (22-20-2, 46 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) St. Louis (4-5-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, ESPN+,

Trends & Talking Points

Schwindt Called Up

The oft-overlooked prospect involved in the Tkachuck/Huberdeau/Weegar blockbuster trade, Cole Schwindt, will get into the lineup tonight after being called up from the AHL Wranglers this morning.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, Schwindt brings a rangy game from the center position. The 22-year-old manages to cover a great amount of space by combining just a few strides with his long reach. The former Mississauga Steelhead brings a strong faceoff game and went 54.05% in the dot over six preseason games in September and October.

Slovak pivot Adam Ruzicka will draw out of the lineup to make room for Schwindt on the fourth line.

Markstrom Back

Jacob Markstrom rejoins the lineup tonight after taking three games off due to a lower body injury. The 6-foot-6 netminder has been standing on his head since returning from a fractured finger on Dec. 18 to the tune of a 7-3-0 record, a .936 save percentage, and a 2.02 goals against average.

Beating the System

Calgary will need to find a way through a confident St. Louis neutral zone defence tonight as the Blues roll into town fresh off a 3-0 drubbing of the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Colton Parayko scored the eventual game-winner (shorthanded) only 2:37 into the first period, and St. Louis proceeded to throttle Washington thereafter.

Flames faithful may remember watching Calgary lose in a similar fashion to the Blues on Oct. 26. Kasperi Kapanen scored the eventual game-winner (shorthanded) only 11:23 into the first. The Blues proceeded to shut down the middle and keep the Flames to the outside of the offensive zone.

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Sharangovich

Zary-Kadri-Coronato

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Greer-Schwindt-Klapka

Weegar-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Gilbert-Oesterle

Markstrom

Vladar

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-Schenn-Neighbours

Walker-Hayes-Gaudette

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Sundqvist

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Kessel

Binnington