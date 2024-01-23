Connect with us

Calgary Flames

Schwindt Called Up: Flames-Blues Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch

Published

2 days ago

on

Cole Schwindt

The Calgary Flames will attempt to rebound from an unlucky 3-1 loss to their archrival Edmonton Oilers tonight against a Blues team struggling to find a rhythm. Here is your game day preview! 

Calgary Flames (21-20-5, 47 pts) vs St. Louis Blues (22-20-2, 46 pts)    

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) St. Louis (4-5-1)    

Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.     

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, ESPN+, 

Marc Savard

Trends & Talking Points 

 

Schwindt Called Up 

The oft-overlooked prospect involved in the Tkachuck/Huberdeau/Weegar blockbuster trade, Cole Schwindt, will get into the lineup tonight after being called up from the AHL Wranglers this morning.  

Standing at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, Schwindt brings a rangy game from the center position. The 22-year-old manages to cover a great amount of space by combining just a few strides with his long reach. The former Mississauga Steelhead brings a strong faceoff game and went 54.05% in the dot over six preseason games in September and October.  

Slovak pivot Adam Ruzicka will draw out of the lineup to make room for Schwindt on the fourth line.  

Markstrom Back 

Jacob Markstrom rejoins the lineup tonight after taking three games off due to a lower body injury. The 6-foot-6 netminder has been standing on his head since returning from a fractured finger on Dec. 18 to the tune of a 7-3-0 record, a .936 save percentage, and a 2.02 goals against average. 

Beating the System 

Calgary will need to find a way through a confident St. Louis neutral zone defence tonight as the Blues roll into town fresh off a 3-0 drubbing of the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Colton Parayko scored the eventual game-winner (shorthanded) only 2:37 into the first period, and St. Louis proceeded to throttle Washington thereafter.  

Flames faithful may remember watching Calgary lose in a similar fashion to the Blues on Oct. 26. Kasperi Kapanen scored the eventual game-winner (shorthanded) only 11:23 into the first. The Blues proceeded to shut down the middle and keep the Flames to the outside of the offensive zone.  

 

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup 

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Sharangovich  

Zary-Kadri-Coronato  

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman  

Greer-Schwindt-Klapka    

 

Weegar-Andersson  

Hanifin-Tanev  

Gilbert-Oesterle  

 

Markstrom 

Vladar 

 

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou  

Saad-Schenn-Neighbours  

Walker-Hayes-Gaudette  

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Sundqvist  

 

Leddy-Parayko  

Krug-Faulk  

Scandella-Kessel  

 

Binnington 

