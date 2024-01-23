Calgary Flames
Schwindt Called Up: Flames-Blues Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch
The Calgary Flames will attempt to rebound from an unlucky 3-1 loss to their archrival Edmonton Oilers tonight against a Blues team struggling to find a rhythm. Here is your game day preview!
Calgary Flames (21-20-5, 47 pts) vs St. Louis Blues (22-20-2, 46 pts)
Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) St. Louis (4-5-1)
Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, ESPN+,
Trends & Talking Points
Schwindt Called Up
The oft-overlooked prospect involved in the Tkachuck/Huberdeau/Weegar blockbuster trade, Cole Schwindt, will get into the lineup tonight after being called up from the AHL Wranglers this morning.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, Schwindt brings a rangy game from the center position. The 22-year-old manages to cover a great amount of space by combining just a few strides with his long reach. The former Mississauga Steelhead brings a strong faceoff game and went 54.05% in the dot over six preseason games in September and October.
Slovak pivot Adam Ruzicka will draw out of the lineup to make room for Schwindt on the fourth line.
Markstrom Back
Jacob Markstrom rejoins the lineup tonight after taking three games off due to a lower body injury. The 6-foot-6 netminder has been standing on his head since returning from a fractured finger on Dec. 18 to the tune of a 7-3-0 record, a .936 save percentage, and a 2.02 goals against average.
Beating the System
Calgary will need to find a way through a confident St. Louis neutral zone defence tonight as the Blues roll into town fresh off a 3-0 drubbing of the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Colton Parayko scored the eventual game-winner (shorthanded) only 2:37 into the first period, and St. Louis proceeded to throttle Washington thereafter.
Flames faithful may remember watching Calgary lose in a similar fashion to the Blues on Oct. 26. Kasperi Kapanen scored the eventual game-winner (shorthanded) only 11:23 into the first. The Blues proceeded to shut down the middle and keep the Flames to the outside of the offensive zone.
Calgary Flames Projected Lineup
Huberdeau-Lindholm-Sharangovich
Zary-Kadri-Coronato
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Greer-Schwindt-Klapka
Weegar-Andersson
Hanifin-Tanev
Gilbert-Oesterle
Markstrom
Vladar
St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup
Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou
Saad-Schenn-Neighbours
Walker-Hayes-Gaudette
Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Sundqvist
Leddy-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Kessel
Binnington