Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, and check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, the Habs are getting a lot of calls regarding the status of one of the more unique younger players in the NHL.

Flames Daily Roundup

Calgary Hockey Now



-The Canucks are eyeing an Elias Lindholm trade. Four potential moves that follow the concept of past precedent.

-Calgary will be missing a key role player for a few weeks.

Other Flames Daily News

-Dillon Dube is taking an indefinite leave from the team to attend to his mental health.

-Oliver Kylington practiced with the Flames yesterday.

Around the NHL

-Trade deadline buzz in Buffalo swirls around former top pick Casey Mittelstadt.

-An update on a widely discussed trade target in Calgary. It might be time to learn about Colorado’s Calum Ritchie.

-Patrice Bergeron addresses rumors of a return to play.

-Patrick Roy has the Isles on their feet again.

-Son of former Flame Paul Reinhart, Sam is having a historic run down in Florida.

-Trade targets for a Devils organization navigating a nightmare season of injuries.

-Penguins fans find themselves in a tough spot with so many veterans locked up, and the team stuck spinning their wheels outside of a wildcard spot. Sounds a lot like Flames fans. Can you relate?

-Are the Flyers making a mistake in assigning Bobby Brink to the AHL?

-Is Predators prospect Matthew Wood the next coming of Tage Thompson?

-NHL Scouts weigh in on how Sharks Prospects fared at the 2023-2024 World Junior Championship.

-An injury update on divisional rival star center Jack Eichel following surgery.