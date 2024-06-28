Calgary Flames Draft Matvei Gridin at 28 – Full Scouting Report

With the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft coming to a close, the Calgary Flames went slightly off the board to select winger Matvei Gridin at 28th overall.

Scouting Report – Matvei Gridin

Hockey IQ

The six-foot-one, 185-pound forward plays a concise game with the puck. He wastes little time figuring out where he wants to continue the play and generally has in idea of what he wants to do before he gets possession.

Joe Connor with his second of the night, tipping in Matvei Gridin's (2024) shot-pass. Ethan Whitcomb with career point No. 100 on the secondary assist @MuskegonJacks pic.twitter.com/YfRofvPJcB — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) January 13, 2024

Gridin has a nose for the net to go along with high level hand-eye coordination.

Matvei Gridin (2024) breakout year incoming. He was one of my standouts at the USHL Fall Classic. Tip drill in front of the net here @MuskegonJacks pic.twitter.com/4yce60HBlO — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) September 29, 2023

Despite having an NHL frame and strong puck protection skills, Gridin’s ability to anticipate the play and execute is his greatest offensive strength.

It appears that Craig Conroy and the Flames scouting crew have identified and selected a diamond in the rough. With 38 goals and 45 assists for 83 points in 60 games with the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks, Gridin has all of the tools needed to succeed at the NHL level.

Shot

Gridin has both the quick release and accuracy to pull off shots that will translate at higher levels of play. Take a look at this Iginla-esque goal scorer’s goal to underline that sentiment.

At his current level in the USHL, Gridin’s release is an absolute scourge on opposing goalies.

The next step for the Kurga, Russia product will be to get stronger on his skates and improve his skating speed to match the higher demands of pro hockey.

