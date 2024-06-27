Andrew Mangiapane Traded to Capitals for Second Round Pick

The Calgary Flames traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals on Thursday evening in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025.

The Capitals originally acquired the pick when forward Lars Eller was sent to the Avalanche in a 2023 trade deadline deal.

The five-foot-ten, 184-pound winger finished sixth in team scoring with the Flames in 2023-2024 with 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points in 75 regular season games. A tenacious forechecker, Mangiapane has recorded 40 or more points each season since his 35-goal breakout campaign in 2021-2022.

Originally a sixth round pick in 2015, the Bolton, Ontario, native has continued to prove doubters wrong since going undrafted in the OHL. Starting with an impressive Wasaga offseason camp, the now six year NHL veteran played his way onto the Barrie Colts roster, eventually earning OHL First All-Rookie Team honours following a 24 goal, 27 assist season. Mangiapane doubled his production the following season, recording 43 goals and 61 assists for 104 points.

Following his graduation from the Ontario Hockey League, the high-flying left winger known for his puck-protection prowess played for two seasons with the Stockton Heat of the AHL before moving into a partial role in Calgary (44 games in 2018-2019).

Mangiapane played his first full season the following year, putting up 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 68 games.

The Flames organization nominated Mangiapane for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on April 17, 2024, for his involvement in the community through the Mange’s Breadsticks program—an initiative that enables those who cannot afford the high costs associated with playing hockey. Partnering with Youth Centres of Calgary, the Flames Foundation, and the Calgary Italian Open Society, Andrew and his fiance Claudia have been running the charity since October 2023.

Mangiapane, 28, has a year left on a three year $17,400,000 that carries an annual cap hit of $5,800,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

