Flames Daily: Schadenfreude, Martin Pospisil Comparables

Saturday will mark a full month since the Flames last played hockey. A 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks that saw Dustin Wolf get within 8.9 seconds of his first NHL shutout.

It was not meant to be. Sharks sniper Fabian Zetterlund roofed a snap shot over the 23-year-old’s glove after Martin Pospisil took a meanless roughing call with 1:43 left on the clock.

With that said, there is still plenty of hockey to watch. The Canucks and Oilers are having a series to remember that is now tied 2-2.

For those who embrace the German concept of schadenfreude, Vancouver’s devotion to intimidating Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid has been particularly enjoyable this postseason. Canucks head coach Rick Tochett has had the Vancouver blue line pulling out all the stops in an attempt to minimize the Richmond Hill, Ontario, product.

For more on that, check out CHN’s showcase of two devastating sequences in game three against McDavid and Evander Kane.

[GOTTA SEE IT: Connor McDavid Gets Rough Treatment from Zadorov, Soucy]

On to the Daily.



For example, KHL forward Maxim Tsyplakov appears to be getting attention from the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens following a breakout 35-goal season. Marc Dumont breaks down what type of game Tsyplakov plays and why Montreal might be an ideal fit.



[Scouting Profile: Canadiens Interested In Standout KHL Forward]

Calgary Hockey Now

Sam Bennett is once again having a remarkably dirty playoffs. To the surprise of absolutely no one. Much to the behest of rival Eastern Conference teams; his play makes a major difference between winning and losing a playoff series.



The Calgary Flames have a similar asset in 24 year old Martin Pospisil. Will teams start paying a premium for prime agitating forwards?

[Does Sam Bennett’s Strong Playoff Performance Affect Martin Pospisil’s Next Contract?]

Other Flames Daily News

Calgary Herald: John Beaan is stepping down as President and CEO of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Group. [John Bean stepping down as CSEC president and CEO, with new hires announced]

Calgary Herald: The ’84 Flames draft class is regarded by many as the best draft the organization has ever had. A look back on what made it so special. [Wilson: 40th anniversary of greatest Flames draft class reminder of what Calgary has been missing]

Around the NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Surely, Islander GM Lou Lamoriello would like to improve the team in a few key areas this summer. That might be easier said than done. [Pageau’s ‘Not Good’ Season Complicates Islanders Trade Possibilities]

New Jersey Hockey Now: His days playing pro hockey may be drawing to a close, but Ilya Kovalchuk wants to move into a front-office role. [Former Devils Star Considering Retirement from Hockey, Interested in Management Role]

Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon is taking blame for Colorado’s sloppy game four. [MacKinnon Owns Game Four Performance: ‘I Was Bad’]





Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Three players for the Penguins to target over the summer that may infuse some life into the franchise. [Young, Unhappy, & Unsigned: 3 Potential Penguins Trade Targets]

San Jose Hockey Now: Would Oilers sniper Leon Draisatl ever jump ship for San Jose? [SPECULATION: Would Draisaitl Be Interested in Playing for Sharks?





Boston Hockey Now: Is there an officiating bias against Brad Marchand? [Murphy: Brad Marchand Will Never Escape His Past]

New Jersey Hockey Now: Nikita Gusev had a monster season in the KHL. [Former New Jersey Devils Forward Named KHL MVP]

