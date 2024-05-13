Flames Daily: Nikita Zadorov ROCKS Evander Kane

We start today’s Flames Daily with a gorgeous sequence for Flames fans.

Zadorov just gave Evander Kane a MASSIVE benching 💥pic.twitter.com/1pkeoQJs5G — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 13, 2024

If fans out of Calgary just knew that Nikita would be dealing out street justice on the Oilers the way he has this second round series between Edmonton and Vancouver – it’s likely that there would have been much fewer complaints regarding the trade return.

One more highlight. Check out yesterday’s goal scored by Calgary’s Martin Pospisil.

Scoring isn’t all Martin is up to in Czechia. The 24 year old is running roughshod on a number of european defenders. For more, check out CHN’s showcase below of some straight up nasty play.

Martin Pospisil Continues to do Pospisil Things at Worlds

On to the Daily.

For example, Philip Tomasino is one of the more fun stories on the Nashville Predators. He’s proven he is able to contribute as a game-breaking forward, but after a rough season, his work in the Calder Cup Playoffs may be his only way to maintain his status in the organization.

Philip Tomasino's Future May Hinge On Calder Cup Playoff Performance



Calgary Hockey Now

The Calgary Wranglers had a series-turning moment against the Coaachella Valley Firebirds when refs appeared to miss three calls on one play in game two. Full analysis. [Controversy Takes Over Game Two of Calgary Wranglers Playoff Series]

Craig Conroy has some enticing options at this upcoming NHL Entry Draft. [Flexibility the Name of the Game When it Comes to the Flames Picking at #9]

Other Flames Daily News

Andrei Kuzmenko dumped agent Dan Milstein and is now represented by Newport Sports. [Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko has changed agents: report]

Around the NHL

Montreal Hockey Now: All teams should learn from the Leafs’ failures. After all, no one wants to repeat their unique history. [Habs Mailbag: Learning From The Leafs, Draft Targets, Trades]

Philly Hockey Now: CHN has said it once, we’ll say it again. The Philedelphia Flyers are non-stop drama. Non-stop. [Flyers Goalie Banned from International Competitions for 3 Years]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: With a veteran-heavy team loaded with no move clauses, what options does Kyle Dubas have this offseason? [The Great Retool, Dubas Has Options]

Colorado Hockey Now: An update on Gabe Landeskog’s journey back to NHL action. [Where Landeskog Is At One Year Removed From His Surgery]

Boston Hockey Now: Bostons fans are rightfully upset with Sam Bennett’s actions in game four. [Bruins Postgame: Blown Chances; Bad Calls; Bruins Lose 3-2]

