You have to wonder when NHL players are going to start getting paid for the intangibles.

Sunday night, the Florida Panthers scored a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins to take a 3-1 series lead in their second round playoff series.

The MVP of said game? There is a case to be made that former fourth overall Calgary Flames draft pick Sam Bennett deserves the honours.

The 27-year-old from Holland Landing, Ontario, tied the game late in the third period in the most Sam Bennett fashion possible. Take a look.

Members of the Bruins were understandably upset at how the sequence went down.

While there may be a sprinkle of cry wolf irony going on when it comes to that particular organization publicly lamenting potentially biased officiating, it’s worth asking: should that style of play warrant more leverage when the player is negotiating a new contract?

If that particular brand of hockey produces more significant results in the playoffs, when will we start seeing those skills being rewarded at a greater premium? Despite being a proven playoff performer in the prime of his career, Bennett pulls a mere $4,425,000 in salary per season.

The same can be said for Martin Pospisil in Calgary.

Paying Pospisil

Registering a mere eight goals and 16 assists in 63 games this season, the 24-year-old Slovak’s impact might be underestimated by the more casual fan. Luckily, we have a few intangibles to factor in. First, you can refer to the Flames record with Martin in the lineup.

34-25-4.

That translates to a .571 points percentage. Just shy of the lowest finishing playoff team in the Western Conference, the Golden Knights. Vegas finished with 98 points and a .598 points percentage.

Without Pospisil in the lineup?

4-14-1 for a .236 points percentage.

Clearly, the Zloven, Slovakia product brings more than his stat sheet implies.

We also have some cool stats that point out that Pospisil is not only the fastest skater on the Flames – he’s way faster than most of his teammates. Take a look below if you’re into that particular rabbit hole.

You have to wonder which teams are paying attention to player tracking data during the next free agency period. With the emergence of high-tempo transition as a major playoff factor (see: Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the mid-2010 Penguins), surely organizations will be looking to build their roster around speed, even if the free agent’s point totals are a little lower than what his competitors clocked.

Luckily for the Flames, this is a problem that can be addressed long down the road. Pospisil starts a two-year extension next season that keeps him under contract until July 2026 to $1,000,000 annually.

But as they say, time flies. Sam Bennett is due for a new deal after next season. Only three years younger, Pospisil will surely be using the bruising former Flame as a contract comparable.

