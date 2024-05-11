Flames Daily: Calgary Playoff Connections, Leafs Mock Trade Talk

Flames have to laugh at the way things have progressed as the NHL progresses through round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Every series feature at least one former star from the Calgary Flames.

Canucks versus Oilers? Center Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov each potted a goal in game one against Edmonton on Wednesday night. The two have combined for 12 points in eight games.

Dallas against Colorado? Chris Tanev is arguably the Stars’ MVP this postseason.

Florida playing the Bruins? Apparently, the Panthers own the playing rights to Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg. That must be a typo. Two of those players are former top ten draft selections by the Flames.

The only solace in this year’s second round is the New York Rangers playing the Carolina Hurricanes. Ah, right. Superstar Adam Fox was drafted 66th overall in 2016 by none other than Brad Treliving and the Calgary Flames.

On the bright side, that is certainly a testament to the Flames brain trust’s ability to identify playoff-caliber talent.

For more on that, as well as a few star Calgarians still in the mix, check out CHN’s feature from earlier this week.

[Five Calgary Connections to Follow in Round Two of the NHL Playoffs]

On to the Daily.

Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, recently fired former Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils appear to be getting awful chummy. [Report: Devils Coaching Candidate List Grows After Maple Leafs Fire Head Coach]

Calgary Hockey Now

The Flames have options at pick number nine this upcoming draft. [Flexibility the Name of the Game When it Comes to the Flames Picking at #9]

Andrew Mangiapane is off to represent Canada at Worlds. He also happens to be a five star human being. [Andrew Mangiapane Brings Underdog Mentality to the Calgary Community]

Other Flames Daily News

Tij Iginla keeps amping up his game. That makes things spicy for the Calgary Flames, who may want to select him at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. [Flames’ draft intrigue grows with Tij Iginla’s surge in rankings]

Toronto media really wants to talk a Mitch Marner trade into existence. Flame for Thought takes a look at their latest push. [Grade the Trade: Mock trade sees the Calgary Flames land Mitch Marner]

Around the NHL

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: General Manager Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a weird place. Eating an entire pot of KD in your early 40’s weird. Dave Molinari goes through four things that the Pens shouldn’t be doing this offseason. [Four Things Penguins Should Not Do Before Next Season]

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak claims he’s not afraid of Matthew Tkachuk. I’m not afraid of drowning in melted ice cream. Just two people and the two respective things that they aren’t afraid of. [Pastrnak On Tkachuk: ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Him’]

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are a constant source of spicy news. Jon Bailey does a great job at keeping you up on a seemingly endless sequence of prospect, player, coach, and general manager drama. This week is a bit of a jump over the pond to Matvei Mitchkov’s potential departure from the Motherland. [Matvei Michkov’s Trainer Comments on Flyers Rumors: ‘I hope’]

Montreal Hockey Now: Grading Montreal’s trades this season. A few whiffs and a few home runs. [Montreal Canadiens State Of the Rebuild – Grading NHL Trades]

More from CHN:

For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow and @Trevor_Neufeld